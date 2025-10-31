bread&co announces final year of celebrations ahead of café closure in 2026

Stephen & Michele outside bread& on Smith street, Warwick

Warwick café prepares a heartfelt farewell after 17 years at the heart of the community

The owners of bread&co, the much-loved café on Smith Street, have announced that the café will close on Sunday, September 27, 2026, marking the end of an era for one of Warwick’s most beloved community hubs.

Before closing its doors for the final time, bread&co will host a “Year of Celebration” — a full year dedicated to honouring its customers, community, and nearly two decades of memories in Warwick and Leamington Spa.

Founded in 2009 with its first bakery café on Warwick Street in Leamington Spa, followed by a second on Regent Street, bread&co opened its iconic home on Smith Street in 2012. Since then, it has become a true Warwick institution – a welcoming meeting place for locals, visitors, families, and friends alike.

Owners Stephen Burnett and Michele Forge will be relocating to New Zealand following the closure, but not without a memorable year-long farewell.

“This café has been a big part of our lives, but more importantly, it has been part of thousands of others’ lives too,” said Stephen and Michele. “We want this final year to celebrate the community that made bread&co what it is.”

A Year of Celebration

From November 2025 to September 2026, bread&co will host a series of special events, nostalgic menus, and community moments, including:

Throwback Menus featuring favourite dishes from years gone by

Community Celebrations, Live Music and Pop-Up Evenings

A Customer Memory Wall, Photo opportunities & a Goodbye Guestbook

Charity Days & Community Givebacks

A Final Farewell Party to close the celebrations

Each month will spotlight a different theme, from festive Christmas gatherings to summer garden parties, all designed to say thank you to bread&co’s loyal and much-loved customers.

Follow the Journey

Full details of each celebration will be shared throughout the year on bread&co’s social media channels:

“We may be closing our doors to start the next chapter of our life’s journey, but first, we’re celebrating everything we’ve achieved with bread&co,” added Stephen and Michele.

“Join us for one last year of companionship, community, and warm personal service — enjoying our locally sourced artisan menu, our own breads, Caffeine Project coffees, Golden Monkey teas, and superb homemade cakes. We look forward to saying goodbye with gratitude.”