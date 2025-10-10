BREAKING MOOS: Cows take a chilly dip in Hillmorton canal and cause udder chaos

Cows caused udder chaos in Hillmorton yesterday (Thursday) after breaking free from their field and taking a chilly dip in the Oxford Canal.

It took hours for kind helpers and rescue crews to get the dairy dunkers back on safe ground near Moors Lane.

Julie Lewis said: “It was a really stressful situation.

"We had been with the cows for about two hours and managed to get them back in the right direction towards their field before water rescue arrived.

Rescue crews help lure the cows to safety. Pictures: James Pak and Julie Lewis.

"I was concerned they would get out onto the towpath and hurt themselves as it’s metal and too high. I also didn’t want them to end up on the Crick Road.”

The team managed to get the cows to turn, but they got stuck by a passing boat.

"I came up with the idea of using some Kibble from the lady off the boat,” Julie added.

Quick-thinking Julie shook the treats and eventually they followed it and got back to the safety of their field.

She said: "What a day it turned out to be. I only went out for a dog walk. I just hope they are OK.”

James Pak witnessed the rescue.

He said: “Brilliant work by fire rescue team, boating community and members of the public.”

We have contacted the rescue crews for a comment.

