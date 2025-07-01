British Motor Museum and Panivox awarded LaunchPad grant

The British Motor Museum, in collaboration with Panivox, is proud to announce it has been awarded funding through the Innovate UK Launchpad: Immersive and Creative - Coventry and Warwickshire programme.

The grant will support the continued development of RichCast, a ground-breaking interactive storytelling platform designed to transform how audiences create, distribute, and engage with interactive rich media across all smart devices - particularly within the cultural heritage sector.

As part of the project, the British Motor Museum and Panivox will produce RichCast-powered demonstrators to showcase how the platform can enhance storytelling and visitor engagement both on-site and online. RichCast enables users to play, create, and share immersive multimedia experiences using voice, images, video, animation, and branching narratives. With this support from Innovate UK, Panivox will integrate powerful new capabilities including multilingual AI tools, geolocation functionality, and built-in analytics - empowering cultural organisations to develop and manage their own high-quality digital experiences without the need for specialist skills or expensive equipment.

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections and Engagement at the British Motor Museum said, “We're excited to be working with Panivox on an Innovate UK-funded project that places accessibility and audience engagement at its core. RichCast offers an innovative approach to digital storytelling, giving museums like ours new ways to share stories and make collections more interactive, multilingual, and engaging for a broader audience, both on-site and online. This partnership allows us to explore the cutting edge of audience interaction and help shape a platform that could transform how heritage organisations connect with the public in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Touch screen story telling at the Museum

Philip Oliver, Co-Founder of Panivox, said "We’re thrilled to receive this funding, which allows us to accelerate RichCast’s development and support the cultural sector in new and exciting ways. It’s not just about us creating experiences - it’s about giving museums, heritage sites, and visitor attractions the tools to create their own, easily and affordably."

This project is expected to contribute to the continued growth of Coventry and Warwickshire’s creative industries cluster, reinforcing the region’s position as a leader in immersive digital innovation while supporting new jobs and skill development. RichCast represents a bold vision for the future of audience engagement - where anyone can be a creator, and every story can be brought to life through interactive media.

To find out more information about the Museum please visit https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/ For more information about Panivox please visit www.Panivox.com