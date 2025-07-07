British Motor Museum appoints new Chief Executive Officer

The British Motor Museum is delighted to announce that Peter Armstrong has been appointed Chief Executive Officer from 1 September following the retirement of Jeff Coope. Jeff retired from the Museum in March after 23 years of dedicated service.

Originally from the UK, Peter has been living and working in the USA for the last ten years and joins the Museum from the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut, USA, where he has worked as President & CEO for the last 5 years. Previously Peter has served as Senior Director of Museum Operation and Education at the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and as Creative Development and Commercial Director of the Royal Armouries

Peter Armstrong, enthused “Returning to the UK to lead a Museum that tells such an important British story, and houses such a spectacular collection, is a true honour. I’m genuinely excited to work alongside the dedicated staff, members, volunteers, trustees, and supporters to elevate the British Motor Museum as a world leader in celebrating British automotive history and the remarkable people behind it.”

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England, said:“We’re pleased to welcome Peter Armstrong as Chief Executive Officer at the British Motor Museum, bringing a wealth of experience from museums in both the UK and USA. I’d also like to thank Jeff Coope for his excellent work in leading the organisation over the past 23 years, and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Joel Kordan, Chair of the Board of Trustees said, “We’re delighted to have appointed Peter as our new CEO from September. Peter brings with him a wealth of experience in the Museums and Heritage sector and greatly impressed the selection committee with his ideas and strong desire to preserve all that is good at the Trust whilst, at the same time, moving things on to the next level”.

To find out more about the British Motor Museum please visit the website at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk or email [email protected]