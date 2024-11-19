British Motor Museum launches Brick Bank scheme to support local communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The British Motor Museum has launched their exciting new ‘Brick Bank’ scheme, encouraging visitors to donate their unwanted or unused LEGO® bricks for a fantastic cause!

Museum Volunteers will collate the bricks into build kits, which will be donated to children in the area through local Community Pantries.

With kids receiving many exciting toys at Christmas, donating old toys like LEGO® bricks not only leaves room for new toys and encourages giving back, but also provides the joy of owning LEGO® bricks to children who haven't yet been fortunate enough to experience it themselves.

Building with bricks develops a child's creativity, motor skills and well-being, all important for their future development. Recycling bricks in this way, rather than throwing them away, is a great environmentally friendly choice. LEGO® bricks are so hard-wearing they can be taken apart and put back together 37,112 times, meaning the kits donated can be played with again and again!

Brick Bank

All donations, big or small, will be appreciated to help the Brick Bank create as many build kits as possible. The Museum volunteers will put together kits with a photo of a suggested build for children to try and replicate, but the possibilities are endless when it comes to what they can create.

Claire Broader from the Museum's Learning and Engagement Team said: “We’re delighted to launch our new Brick Bank at the British Motor Museum. If you'd like to donate your bricks, please drop them off at the donation box in the Welcome Gallery, or give us a call and we can collect them.

"It's a brilliant opportunity to help children from local communities, and have a clear out before the new Christmas toys take over! Additionally, if you're an expert builder who would like to help us create the kits, please do get in touch!”

For more information please visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/learning/the-brick-bank or speak to a member of the Community team by email: [email protected] or call: 01926 895238.