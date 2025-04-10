British Motor Museum MG ‘Old Number One’ makes guest appearance at MCC Land’s End Trial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The British Motor Museum’s MG ‘Old Number One’ will be making a guest appearance in Cornwall for the Motor Cycling Club (MCC) Land’s End Trial over the Easter weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event marks 100 years since the car won a gold medal the trial. The collaboration is between the British Motor Museum, the MCC and the MG Car Club Devon & Cornwall Centre & Vintage Register.

In 1925 Cecil Kimber won a gold medal aboard his early Morris Garages special which exists as an important stepping stone in the evolution towards the MG marque. Whilst earlier Morris Garages specials had been built, ‘Old Number One’ was the first MG purpose built for motorsport, seeking to capitalise upon the publicity from trials activity in the 1920s and establish the sporting credentials of the emerging marque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the centenary of this significant motorcar from the MG story, comes the exciting chance to feature the return of this car to the modern-day location of Kimber’s successful foray into motorsport. Complete with re-enactment on the now ‘metalled road’ of ‘Old Bluehills’, from which the iconic image of Kimber cornering hard originates, this is a great opportunity to take a fresh look at the significance of the car to the MG story and properly locate it in the gradual evolution of the MG marque.

MG Old Number One

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum said, "MG Old Number One is not only one of the most important cars in the collection at the British Motor Museum, it is the most iconic MG of all! When MG boss, Cecil Kimber drove the car in the Land's End Trial in 1925 to a the gold medal winning position, it certainly put the young sports car company on the map! We're delighted to be working with the MG Car Club and MCC to celebrate the centenary of Old Number's One competition success by returning the car to Cornwall this Easter. The win at the Land's End Trial was one of the most significant steps in MG's history, a company still going strong more than 100 years later. And, in 2025, Old Number One still looks as magnificent as ever."

For more information about the event please visit: https://www.mgcc.co.uk/mcc-lands-end-trial-2025/

For more information about the British Motor Museum, please visit the website at: https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/