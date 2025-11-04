British Motor Museum scoops two famtastic awards

Winners of two Famtastic Awards!

The British Motor Museum has scooped two awards in the Famtastic Awards 2025 which were announced on 31 October at The Village Hotel in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judged by a panel of events industry specialists, the awards celebrate and recognise the top agents and venues nationwide. The Museum has been awarded Independent Venue of the Year and Unique Venue of the Year.

Home to the world’s largest collection of historic British cars, the British Motor Museum is a truly unique venue where automotive heritage becomes part of the event experience. Delegates receive complimentary access to the Museum, allowing them to explore iconic vehicles and the stories that have shaped Britain’s motor industry. The collection isn’t just an incredible backdrop; it actively enhances events through unique activities such as tours and scavenger hunts, supports and reinforces conference themes such as technology, innovation, and automation, and offers exclusive opportunities for glamorous dinners and drinks among the iconic exhibits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Museums meeting spaces are equally distinctive. Featuring 17 versatile rooms including four with vehicle access, 2,000 square metres of internal exhibition space, three expansive outdoor arenas, and the stunning Sky Suite with panoramic views of the countryside, the Museum provides an inspiring and adaptable setting for events of all sizes. Its clients agree, rating their experience 4.8/5 over the past year and particularly praising the unique setting and value.

Toby Batchelor, Head of Commerce at the British Motor Museum said “We are delighted to have won not one, but two Famtastic awards. The Museum offers more than just event spaces; it delivers memorable experiences and creates immersive, engaging, truly one-of-a-kind event experiences that ensure delegates leave with lasting memories, so these awards perfectly encapsulate everything that defines our unique and independent venue. The awards are a testament to the hard work and commitment of the whole team and we couldn’t be more proud.

For more information about the Awards please visit https://www.famtastic.rocks/awards To find out more about the British Motor Museum please visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk