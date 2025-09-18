British Motor Museum shortlisted in the 2026 West Midlands Tourism Awards

The British Motor Museum has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious West Midlands Tourism Awards 2026.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Museum has been nominated for an award in the Large Visitor Attraction category and will find out if it has won this highly coveted award at a special ceremony in early 2026. Forty of the region’s best visitor-facing businesses have been shortlisted across 14 different categories.

Now in their sixth year, the West Midlands Tourism Awards celebrate the region’s best accommodation; business, cultural and sporting event venues; food and drink settings; and visitor and heritage attractions. They are organised and funded by the West Midlands Growth Company, which leads the region’s Destination Development Partnership. Regional winners will automatically feed up to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which champions the best in England’s tourism industry each summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum said, “We are delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist in the Large Visitor Attraction category, which is a brilliant testimony and recognition of the entire team’s hard work.

Beep, Beep, Yeah!

"2025 has been a fantastic year for the Museum with the opening of The Rubery Owen Gallery, Beep-Beep, Yeah! and new events like the Summer of Senses laying the groundwork for exciting developments in the future. To win this award would be the icing on the cake and we look forward to hearing the result early next year!”

Andrew Lovett OBE, Chair of the West Midlands Tourism & Hospitality Advisory Board, said: “The West Midlands Tourism Awards is one of my favourite dates in the diary – an opportunity each year to celebrate and honour the best people and businesses, which make visiting our great region so memorable.

"Awards provide a big boost to businesses in a competitive market where economic headwinds can be substantial. I congratulate every one of this year’s shortlisted venues – including those running our fantastic independent tourism businesses – and wish them every success on the night.”