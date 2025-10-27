British Motor Museum shortlisted in the Royal Automobile Club Historic Awards!

The British Motor Museum has been selected as one of three finalists in the Museums & Collections category in this year’s Royal Automobile Club Historic Awards. The annual Awards recognise outstanding achievements within the British historic motoring and motorsport world. The judges had an impressive and diverse list of candidates across all 8 categories to scrutinise and will announce the results at a glittering Historic Awards dinner and ceremony on 20 November at the Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall.

The Museum was shortlisted for a wealth of initiatives introduced over the past year, including highlighting its focus on young people and education. The Museums STEM Career Days programme has been enhanced by a special concentration of home-educated youngsters, who made up a quarter of attendees for the 2025 events.

An initiative mounted in collaboration with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has seen four motor industry apprentices being trained to drive the Museum’s 20HP Thornycroft of 1904 in the 2025 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

Aimed at helping even younger people is the Museum’s new “Brick Bank” which collects unwanted LEGO bricks, incorporates them into packs and redistributes them to local Community Pantries. This combination of recycling and community education has already seen over 1.5 million bricks find new homes.

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum said “We are delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist in the Museums & Collections category. 2025 has been another fantastic year for the Museum with the launch of so many successful and innovative initiatives laying the groundwork for exciting developments in the future. It’s very rewarding to have reached the finals which is great recognition of the teams continued hard work”.

Jeremy Vaughan, Head of Motoring for the Royal Automobile Club said, “The Club has been recognising achievement for over 125 years, and these Awards continue that proud tradition by celebrating the hidden talents within the historic vehicle scene. There’s so much inspiring work taking place, and we’re here to celebrate — and reward — the most inspirational people. We do this, of course, by bringing everyone together in London for a very special evening. But we also engage a remarkable team of independent judges to help us identify the leading candidates and assess the finalists. It’s quite a process, but this kind of event is the lifeblood of the Club — it builds on our unique heritage of recognising and supporting British achievement.”

For more information about the Awards please visit www.royalautomobileclubhistoricawards.co.uk. To find out more about the British Motor Museum please visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk