British Motor Museum to host three STEM Careers Days this summer!

The British Motor Museum is proud to host three STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) Careers Days on 24, 25, and 26 June with engineering experts from global leader in consulting, technology services and engineering - Capgemini.

These STEM Careers Days will include a range of interactive STEM-based activities for secondary school pupils and young people in home education.

On24 June students can follow the journey of designing a car from initial sketches to aerodynamic testing. This full-day event is designed specifically for secondary girls in school years 7 to 10, andfeatures exclusive access to industry experts, curriculum-linked activities and inspiring stories of women in STEM. On 25 Junesecondary students in years 7 to 10 can come along to an immersive problem-solving event, ideal for both boys and girls with an interest in science, engineering and design.

On 26Juneyoung people aged 11-15 can explore the fascinating process of car design, with activities led by real engineers including experts from Capgemini. New for 2025, this event is designed with home educating familiesin mind and is welcoming to those with SEND, as it will include smaller group sizes in the SEND-friendly Learning Hub. Please note that each child must be accompanied by an adult who has free entry to the event.

Claire Broader from the Museum's Learning and Engagement Team said, “We’re delighted to be once again hosting our STEM Careers Days, which were incredibly popular and successful last year. We’re really passionate about supporting the next generation of technicians, engineers and scientists. We believe that whatever your background or strengths, the world of STEM has something to offer everyone!”

To continue their learning back at home or school, students will also receive a goody bag containing two STEM activities, including a salt-powered car kit to take away. The cost is just £12.50 per pupil for a full day at the Museum, running from 10am - 2pm. The Museum’s Travel Support Scheme, with the support of Arts Council England, is also available to help cover schools’ transport costs.

To find out more information about the event, please call 01926 895295 or visit https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/learning/schools/secondary/stem