Brownsover resident called 999 after hearing caravan being stolen from their home
Police tracked down a stolen caravan after the owner heard it being stolen from outside their Brownsover home.
Rugby Police got on the trail after the resident called 999 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Within half an hour the caravan had been tracked to a site in Lutterworth - still hitched to a car.
Rugby Police said: “Unsurprisingly, those behind the theft didn't want to stick about - but we did recover the caravan.
"We also took the liberty of seizing the car the caravan was hitched to and we're now conducting the relevant checks and investigating.
"It's a safe bet they won't be trying to claim that car back - but either way, we hope to be catching up with them very soon.”