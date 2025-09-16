BTTJ competing to raise funds in The Shakespeare Hospice Dragon Boat Race

Warwickshire law firm Brindley Twist Tafft & James (BTTJ) is entering The Shakespeare Hospice Dragon Boat Race later this month.

The 17-strong Team BTTJ will compete with other corporate teams in a minimum of three races at the Stratford Boat Club on Sunday, September 21.

John Chadaway, a partner and notary public at BTTJ, and the firm’s ‘team leader’ in the race, said: “We’re all so excited to be part of this fabulous event again this year.

“We had a fantastic time last year while raising funds for The Shakespeare Hospice, as invaluable charity which is also our Charity of the Year, and we can’t wait to do the same again this year.”

Brindley Twist Tafft & James' team for The Shakespeare Hospice Dragon Boat Race

Dragon boating is a fun-filled water sport where teams compete in large, canoe-like vessels fitted with ornately carved dragon heads and tails.

The crews sit in pairs to paddle with one member of the team acting as drummer, beating the time to keep the paddlers in unison.

On September 21, the teams with the fastest times enter a Grand Final to compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals, with the winners presented with a trophy proclaiming them as The Shakespeare Hospice Dragon Boat Champions 2025.

The other BTTJ dragon boat team members will be: Alex Khan, managing partner and solicitor; Andy Jeanes, administration assistant; Clare Edwards, legal secretary; Di Latham, conveyancing executive; Eloise Locker, paralegal; Emma Wallbank, chartered legal executive; Kerry Hudson, solicitor; and Lynette Walsh, chartered legal executive.

Also on the team are: Marie Hardy, business support manager; Mason Hallam, paralegal; Nancy Tebbutt, trainee solicitor; Rob Pitchford, HR manager; Sarah Rouse, office administrator; Susan Faulkner, partner and head of risk and compliance; Tanya Hurrieva, file opening clerk; and Tom Barnes, partner and head of medical negligence.

The Shakespeare Hospice offers specialised care and support to patients, their loved ones and carers across South Warwickshire and the surrounding areas.

Its reach extends beyond the traditional hospice walls, providing expert support within the local community and in patients’ own homes.

Alison Stone, community and events fundraiser at The Shakespeare Hospice, said: “The Dragon Boat Race is one of our most thrilling and cherished events, uniting the community in a vibrant celebration of teamwork and generosity.

“This year, we’re aiming to raise an incredible £50,000 to support our vital services.

“We’re especially grateful to the team at BTTJ – not only for taking part, but for bringing such enthusiasm and energy to their fundraising efforts.

“With only 12% of our funding coming from the NHS, we rely heavily on the kindness of our community.

“BTTJ’s support helps ensure we can continue providing our services free of charge to those who need them most.”

To sponsor the BTTJ team, the firm’s JustGiving page is here.

BTTJ has been providing legal advice in Warwickshire since 1797 and has offices in Coventry, Warwick, Balsall Common and Southam.