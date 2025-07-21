Building better together – Rugby housebuilder opens £7,500 community fund

A local housebuilder has launched a scheme to support deserving community initiatives across Rugby.

Redrow Midlands, currently building at Redrow at Houlton on Link Road, has created a £7,500 fund to support local groups, organisations and individuals – and is now welcoming applications.

There’s no cause too small, so whether it’s funding for gardening tools to support a school eco project, new kit for a grassroots sports team or assistance to a community centre to run classes, Redrow Midlands’s initiative can help.

The annual scheme, which started in 2019, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive. So far, Redrow Midlands has donated a total of £38,000 to recipients across the region.

Five Spires PTFA received funds from the Redrow Midlands Community Fund to purchase outdoor equiptment for the school playground

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “We’re proud to be building on the success of our previous community funds with a new £7,500 pot! This fund will allow us to support even more brilliant causes in and around our developments and play our part in creating thriving communities.

“We’re asking local groups, charities and volunteers to tell us exactly what would make a difference to them – whether that’s art supplies for creative workshops, outdoor gear for youth groups or tools for a community garden. By understanding their specific needs, we can offer meaningful support that helps them continue the great work they do.

“We’re excited to hear from people across Rugby and the surrounding areas and can’t wait to see the incredible projects this year’s fund will help bring to life.”

The scheme is now open and will close at midnight on Friday, September 12. For further details on how to apply, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/midlands-community-fund

Period matters were recipients of the 2024 Redrow Community Fund

Redrow at Houlton has homes for families of all sizes, with a choice of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses from its award-winning Heritage Collection. The development has excellent road and rail connections across the Midlands and beyond, with trains to London in less than an hour. The new link road also means that the train station and Rugby town are just five minutes away. The new homes also sit within easy reach of a choice of Ofsted ‘outstanding’ schools.