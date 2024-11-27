Bulkington housebuilder set to give away 50 free plants

A Bulkington housebuilder is giving away 50 free plants to local people, following new research that reveals it is one of the things that makes a house/flat feel like home.

New research from leading housebuilder Redrow, which is currently building at Arden Fields, on Bedworth Road, Bulkington, has unveiled the top 50* things those in the Midlands say are key in making a house/flat feel like home – and some of the answers may surprise you.

Interestingly, many across the Midlands say they’ve turned to completing a sage cleanse to help them settle in. Homely décor featured in the list includes family photos, natural light, plants and flowers.

Whilst snuggling up on the sofa to watch your favourite show, family movie nights on the sofa, and getting out in your garden were voted as little actions that also made the top 50.

Arden Fields is giving away 50 free plants from December 2 - December 9.

To help potential new homemakers along the way, Redrow Midlands is giving away free plants at Arden Fields to those that book an appointment with the sales team from December 2 to 9. But those interested will need to be quick, as there are only 50 plants available, allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The research found it takes those living in the Midlands 6-11 months from moving in for a new house to feel like home (43%), but for 48% it takes more than a year. 54% of those in the region voted their lounge as being at the heart of their home, with 42% prioritising this room in their current property to decorate.

And it seems those in the Midlands really do enjoy a touch of luxury too – with high ceilings, walk in wardrobes, ensuite bathrooms and underfloor heating also making the final cut – some of Redrow’s key selling points

When asked what makes a house/flat feel less homely, those in the region said when a house feels cold (63%), clutter and lack of storage (51%), when there is not a lot of natural light (24%), cool lighting (21%) and someone else’s décor and style choices (17%) – which is why it’s no surprise that 42% would prefer to decorate from a blank canvas in a new build rather than 36% who would prefer to draw inspiration from previous owners in a second-hand property.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “The findings of our latest research really capture the essence of what makes a house a home – whether that be making personal décor choices, creating new memories or adding home comforts to help you settle in.

“It’s no surprise that so many people in the region would prefer a new-build to enable them to create these homely touches from the very start of their property journey – whether that’s choosing design features such as underfloor heating, fixture and fittings, or home layouts, or simply wanting to enjoy experiences in a home that is wholly theirs from the foundations upwards.

“Here at Redrow, we’re keen to help people along the way to settling in, which is why we’re giving away a limited amount of free plants to those on the road to a new house. We’d encourage anyone looking to embark on the journey of finding a new home to visit Arden Fields and take a look at what Redrow has to offer.”

The research was compiled to celebrate Redrow’s 50th anniversary, which sees the housebuilder mark half a century of building high quality, premium homes across England and Wales.

Located in the charming village of Bulkington, and just six miles away from the city centre of Coventry, Arden Fields offers the perfect balance of rural living and easy access to amenities. With great transport links and a range of amenities in the village, including its own primary school and traditional shops, the development is the perfect base for families, couples and right-sizers alike.