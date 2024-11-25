Bungalow buyers get a glimpse behind the build

A new homes developer in Kenilworth is providing an opportunity for its prospective buyers of bungalows to see ‘behind the build’ at an event this month.

National housebuilder Miller Homes is currently building its 99-home Southcrest Rise development off Glasshouse Lane in Kenilworth, neighbouring the new Kenilworth School campus.

The developer is building a mix of one to five-bedroom houses and bungalows at the site, where construction work is set to be completed in 2025.

Now, with the first of the bungalows now partially built, Miller Homes is offering to show potential customers inside the single storey homes at its ‘behind the build’ event on Saturday, November 30.

A Milverton style bedroom design at Southcrest Rise in Kenilworth

Carl Cooke, sales director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “Miller Homes is building an exclusive collection of just three, two-bedroom Milverton style bungalows at Southcrest Rise in Kenilworth, which we have commenced building work on.

“Before these homes have progressed further in their build, we wanted to provide an opportunity to our prospective customers to have a deeper understanding of what goes into our homes, highlight the internal workings of the properties and explain the benefits of buying a new home.

“At the event, visitors will be able to see for themselves how our build techniques provide greater energy efficiency, wider doorways and access points, pronounced ceiling heights, and showcase modern building technologies which provide additional safety and security on a new home purchase with Miller Homes.

“Anybody who aspires to move to or within Kenilworth and is interested in the idea of single-storey living should make an appointment to attend our event on Saturday 30 November to take advantage of this opportunity, helping to make an informed decision on their new home purchase.”

Milverton bungalows feature open-plan kitchen, dining and living spaces in Kenilworth

Miller Homes is building three bungalows at Southcrest Rise, all of which are positioned close to the public open space at the development, including the area where a play area will be provided on completion of the site.

The two-bedroom Milverton bungalows include an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area as well as two separate bedrooms, a bathroom, and plenty of additional storage space. Prices for the bungalows, which are set to be ready for occupation in early 2025, currently start from £475,000.