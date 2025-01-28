Business development at the top of the agenda as IPP builds team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

IPP, one of Europe’s leading pallet poolers, has its eye on long-term growth after strengthening its business development team.

It welcomes Dan Bonnett as a new UK Business Development Manager, joining Colin Keating who has been promoted to Business Development Manager, Ireland.

Building on 11 successful years with IPP, Colin’s role is now focused on sales and driving new business forward whilst ensuring current customers continue to receive best in class service.

Colin has enjoyed several achievements over the last decade at IPP, from successfully reducing pallet loss rates and improving how IPP manages its recoveries to securing new business wins and growth in Ireland. In the summer, his role became more commercially focused as the region’s new Business Development Manager.

Dan Bonnett and Colin Keating have joined IPP’s business development team

He will be growing IPP’s existing customer base and expanding its network across Ireland, with additional responsibility to help the UK team meet similar objectives.

Working with the existing product portfolio, he will also be exploring opportunities for new products and innovation to deliver a sustainable, future-proofed offer to customers.

Joining him is new recruit Dan Bonnet, who brings over 25 years of experience in the logistics and supply chain industry.

With extensive knowledge of the FMCG retail market and project management, he has a flair for new business development and is looking to help IPP increase its market share as Business Development Manager in the UK.

Reporting to IPP’s Commercial Director, Colin and Dan are looking forward to the opportunity to move the business forward to the next level, working as part of a wider team achieving business development targets.

Shelley Pierre, Commercial Director at IPP, said: “These two significant appointments will strengthen our offer, helping take our business to the next level. We are growing as a preferred pallet partner for significant businesses across the UK and Ireland, and both appointments will help us shape future opportunities.

“Customer experience is a core focus for IPP and is what sets our business apart in the market; Colin and Dan will help to drive our growth while demonstrating our commitment to customers and delivering the best possible service.

“Colin’s knowledge of our business and focus on being at the forefront of delivering innovation coupled with Dan’s significant industry knowledge is a winning formula. We’re thrilled with both appointments and wish both Colin and Dan every success in the commercial arm of the business.”