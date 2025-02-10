Business leaders call on government to support Coventry and Warwickshire companies facing cyber security risks

Business leaders from across the region are calling on the government to support companies across Coventry and Warwickshire which are facing increased cyber security risks.

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) to warn that businesses face increasing risks of attack without stronger engagement with government.

The Chamber is backing a new report published by the BCC which is calling on ministers to carry out a cyber security awareness programme for businesses, particularly smaller firms, update the National Cyber Strategy and reform cyber security insurance to provide firms with better protection.

It is also recommending that ministers address the shortage of UK cyber security professionals and support more training in all workplaces and engage directly with businesses to strengthen confidence in the UK’s digital infrastructure.

The report has been produced by the BCC’s Digital Revolution Challenge Group, drawing on expertise from businesses of all sizes and sectors, academia and think-tanks.

It advises that the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, due to be published this year, must be developed in full consultation with businesses to avoid creating ‘an unnecessary burden for businesses’ and to ensure that firms are ‘actively incentivised to report cyber breaches or attacks’.

This will then support the Government’s growth agenda by strengthening cyber resilience.

Changes to working environments have created more IT challenges for businesses, and BCC research has revealed more than half of firms believed working from home left their computer systems more exposed.

The report also highlights an urgent need to tackle the current shortage of cyber security professionals, and the digital safety skills gap facing over half a million businesses.

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is clear that cyber security threats pose a significant risk to businesses, particularly SMEs which are less likely to have in-house expertise to mitigate these risks.

“It is therefore incredibly important that the government does all it can to protect businesses and consult with them when developing the new Cyber Security and Resilience Bill.

“Any legislation should avoid creating further costs for businesses, providing businesses with certainty and helping to drive economic growth.”

Mike Bridges, Director of IT at EBC Group – the official IT provider to Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The British Chambers of Commerce has highlighted the increasing risk of cyber security threats to businesses, and is quite rightly calling on the government for support.

“Cyber security education and promoting awareness is crucial for businesses so that the correct level of security is implemented and there are no weak entry points.

“With Artificial Intelligence growing at an accelerated rate, it is essential that underlying infrastructure is secure, locked down and monitored.

“AI works at a rate that is thousands of times faster than humans, so the speed at which a cyber threat can become a huge problem, and potentially disastrous for a business, is now much more of a concern.

“Therefore, action must be taken to protect companies that have taken years to build, but could be compromised in seconds.”

Alex Veitch, Director of Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Cyber threats against businesses are growing, and without coordinated action many SMEs will remain at risk. Our report outlines some immediate actions for ministers to engage directly with firms.

“There’s a lack of specialist digital security knowledge in many smaller companies. Government needs to take the lead and proactively engage with business to raise awareness.

“Businesses are keen to see the detail of the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill in the coming months. The legislation must send a signal of confidence to the UK’s SMEs and not create unnecessary costs and reporting burdens.

“Cyber resilience isn’t just about protection; it’s about trust, innovation, and supporting the long-term growth of businesses.”

EBC Group is set hold a free AI and cyber security event alongside the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce at Warwick Conferences on April 11. For details and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-ai-cyber-revolution-why-businesses-must-act-now-tickets-1236281303659