Business leaders urged to 'get your boogie on' at charity bingo night
The Leamington Spa Soroptimists are hosting a Christmas Charity Boogie Bingo Extravaganza on Monday, December 9, at St. Patrick’s Irish Club, starting at 7pm.
This festive event aims to raise funds for Molly Olly’s Wishes, a charity dedicated to supporting children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. The charity provides therapeutic toys, books, and heartfelt gifts to brighten their days.
It promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with bingo, festive stalls, games, Christmas music, a delicious buffet, and plenty of laughter and prizes!
Tamar Groeneveld, from Define First Personal Training and Yoga Retreats, said: “This is a night not to be missed. It’s such an incredible charity to support, especially just before Christmas. It's going to be so much fun. Come get your boogie on!”
Julie White, managing director of D-Drill & Sawing and a member of the Leamington Spa Soroptimists, added: “We’re thrilled to be supporting Molly Olly’s Wishes, an amazing charity that does incredible work for children and their families.
"We urge local businesses and their teams to join us for a wonderful night that will get everyone into the Christmas spirit while supporting a great cause.”
Don’t miss out on the chance to have fun and make a difference!
For more information or to book your spot, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/leamsorops/1421925