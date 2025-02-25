Businesswomen across Coventry and Warwickshire invited to event celebrating diversity and inclusivity

Businesswomen across Coventry and Warwickshire are invited to an event celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce is set to host a Women in Business event on March 7 at Ettington Park Hotel, in Stratford.

The event will celebrate International Women's Day 2025 - a global campaign which highlights the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and looks to raise awareness about discrimination.

This year's theme is #AccelerateAction to emphasise a world that's diverse, equitable and inclusive, and stress the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality.

Delegates will hear from guest speakers Deeksha Sampath, Technology Transfer Engineer at WMG University of Warwick, and Tina Costello OBE, Chief Executive of Heart of England Community Foundation.

Deeksha, who has a background in mechanical engineering, specialises in sustainable manufacturing and is passionate about supporting SMEs in adopting greener practices and driving innovation.

She is also committed to promoting diversity in STEM and was recognised as one of the UK’s Top 50 Women in Engineering by the Women’s Engineering Society in 2024.

Tina joined regional grant-making organisation Heart of England Community Foundation in 2006 as deputy director for grant making before moving into the role as chief executive in 2013.

During her time as Chief Executive, Tina has transformed the Foundation, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary, expanding it from a charity that served Coventry and Warwickshire to a truly regional organisation that supports good causes in every corner of the West Midlands and Warwickshire.

Tina was awarded an OBE last year for her services to Charity and Voluntary Organisations.

The event will be held from 11am to 2pm and will also include a two-course networking lunch, with tickets now available.

Keely Hancox, Head of Operations at Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The event will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the incredible women we have across Coventry and Warwickshire.

“We also have two inspiring speakers who will give an insight into their careers as well as their dedication to promoting diversity and championing women and girls.

“It will also be an event which emphasises the importance of equality, particularly when at the current rate of progress, data from the World Economic Forum tells us that it will take 134 years, which is roughly five generations from now, to reach full gender parity in 2158.

“I look forward to seeing everyone at what I’m sure will be a thought-provoking and insightful event.”

For further details about the event and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/events/women-in-business-international-womens-day-2025/