Cabinet supports Friends' Masterplan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At its meeting on 19th February, WDC Cabinet supported a Masterplan put forward by the Friends of Christchurch Gardens. The Masterplan, drawn up by plincke Landscape Architects on behalf of the Friends, is based on public views gathered at a series of events held in 2024.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to invitations being delivered to over 1,800 homes in the vicinity of the Gardens (known locally as “Top Park”) and to coverage in local newspapers and on social media, over 200 people took part in a “hot or not” exercise. This allowed members of the local community to identify the proposals they supported and those they did not. Inevitably, there were opposing views, but the weight of support for each was calculated and the priorities identified.

The improvements most supported included installing lighting both to the paths and the courts, to extend the Garden’s hours of use; introducing more seating and opportunities for natural play and creating new habitats to encourage biodiversity. There was strong support to pave the dirt desire line, which cuts across the North East of the Gardens and to make better use of the space opposite the Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the Friends, Alison Chantrey said: “We are delighted to share the details of the Masterplan for Christchurch Gardens with the wider public. The feedback we received demonstrated a high level of satisfaction with the current Gardens and a real love for the space, but identified areas where improvements can be made.”

Celebrating the launch of the masterplan in Christchurch Gardens L-R: WDC Green Spaces Officer Simon Richardson with Members of the Friends: Paul Dickins, Alison Chantrey, Esther Peers and Richard Ward

The plan will be divided into a series of smaller projects, which will help to continue the Friends’ work to make the Gardens a destination in their own right. The development of detailed plans and costings are required before the Friends can apply for funding.

“We anticipate that it will take some years to realise the vision and we will continue to work with WDC’s Green Spaces team to achieve our shared goals.” Paul Dickins, Secretary to the Friends added.

The full plan can be found at https://plincke.egnyte.com/fl/RjSY5l6mkE

If you are interested in finding out more or in supporting the Friends’ work please contact [email protected] or follow them on Facebook @friendsofchristchurchgardens.