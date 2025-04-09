Cabinet supports Friends' Masterplan
In response to invitations being delivered to over 1,800 homes in the vicinity of the Gardens (known locally as “Top Park”) and to coverage in local newspapers and on social media, over 200 people took part in a “hot or not” exercise. This allowed members of the local community to identify the proposals they supported and those they did not. Inevitably, there were opposing views, but the weight of support for each was calculated and the priorities identified.
The improvements most supported included installing lighting both to the paths and the courts, to extend the Garden’s hours of use; introducing more seating and opportunities for natural play and creating new habitats to encourage biodiversity. There was strong support to pave the dirt desire line, which cuts across the North East of the Gardens and to make better use of the space opposite the Parade.
Chair of the Friends, Alison Chantrey said: “We are delighted to share the details of the Masterplan for Christchurch Gardens with the wider public. The feedback we received demonstrated a high level of satisfaction with the current Gardens and a real love for the space, but identified areas where improvements can be made.”
The plan will be divided into a series of smaller projects, which will help to continue the Friends’ work to make the Gardens a destination in their own right. The development of detailed plans and costings are required before the Friends can apply for funding.
“We anticipate that it will take some years to realise the vision and we will continue to work with WDC’s Green Spaces team to achieve our shared goals.” Paul Dickins, Secretary to the Friends added.
The full plan can be found at https://plincke.egnyte.com/fl/RjSY5l6mkE
If you are interested in finding out more or in supporting the Friends’ work please contact [email protected] or follow them on Facebook @friendsofchristchurchgardens.