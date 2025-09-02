Calll 999 if you see Curtis Holland: Police renew appeal to find man who has links to Rugby

Police have renewed their appeal to trace a wanted man with links to Rugby.

Curtis Holland, 29, also known as Curtis Petkovic, has a medium build and is around 6ft tall.

He has short brown hair, and tattoos on his arm and wrist. He may wear glasses.

He has also has links to Daventry, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Birmingham.

Police are appealing for anyone has information on his whereabouts to get in touch by calling 101 quoting 23N5/11876/25. If you see him, call 999.