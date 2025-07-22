Callout to music fans with Birmingham Town Hall memories of Bob Dylan, Black Sabbath and more

A Hall and Oates ticket and programme were among memorabilia brought in to the first Amplify drop-in session by Birmingham Music Archive

Music lovers with nostalgic Birmingham Town Hall gig tickets, programmes, posters and memories are being urged to help the Amplify project to immortalise its history.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Amplify project by Birmingham Music Archive with B:Music is collecting and digitalising Birmingham Town Hall's vast history for the world to see.

That includes its music history of iconic gigs from The Beatles to Bob Dylan, Queen and Black Sabbath. The historic venue also hosted City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra(CBSO) concerts and even a reading of Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers are seeking people's old tickets, programmes, memorabilia, reviews and photos to scan. They are also recording audio memories of any memorable concert or events people remember, which may be seeing Bob Dylan, David Bowie or The Beatles.

Amplify volunteers are recording people's memories of Birmingham Town Hall in the project by Birmingham Music Archive

There are drop-in sessions taking place until the end of August to collect memories and scan items.

Locals may have had artefacts passed down in the family that will be useful. Amplify is also keen to hear from people who have connections to the Town Hall for its social and political events as it has hosted everyone from suffragettes to union leaders during its long history.

As Birmingham’s oldest events venue that opened in 1834, the Grade I listed building has an extraordinary history and has played a pivotal role in the story and musical legacy of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No items are taken away, they are all scanned and given back to the owner.

Amplify Volunteers, seen at Birmingham Town Hall, are scanning in memorabilia and gig tickets

The dates for the Amplify Town Hall: Memorabilia & Story Collection Drop In Sessions are:

Sunday 27 July: Symphony Hall - 10am - 4pm

Saturday 09 August: Symphony Hall - 10am - 4pm

Saturday 23 August: Symphony Hall - 10am - 4pm

Saturday 30 August: Symphony Hall - 10am - 4pm

If anyone can’t make those but has items of interest, please email Birmingham Music Archive at [email protected].