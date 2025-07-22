Callout to music fans with Birmingham Town Hall memories of Bob Dylan, Black Sabbath and more
The Amplify project by Birmingham Music Archive with B:Music is collecting and digitalising Birmingham Town Hall's vast history for the world to see.
That includes its music history of iconic gigs from The Beatles to Bob Dylan, Queen and Black Sabbath. The historic venue also hosted City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra(CBSO) concerts and even a reading of Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.
Volunteers are seeking people's old tickets, programmes, memorabilia, reviews and photos to scan. They are also recording audio memories of any memorable concert or events people remember, which may be seeing Bob Dylan, David Bowie or The Beatles.
There are drop-in sessions taking place until the end of August to collect memories and scan items.
Locals may have had artefacts passed down in the family that will be useful. Amplify is also keen to hear from people who have connections to the Town Hall for its social and political events as it has hosted everyone from suffragettes to union leaders during its long history.
As Birmingham’s oldest events venue that opened in 1834, the Grade I listed building has an extraordinary history and has played a pivotal role in the story and musical legacy of the city.
No items are taken away, they are all scanned and given back to the owner.
The dates for the Amplify Town Hall: Memorabilia & Story Collection Drop In Sessions are:
Sunday 27 July: Symphony Hall - 10am - 4pm
Saturday 09 August: Symphony Hall - 10am - 4pm
Saturday 23 August: Symphony Hall - 10am - 4pm
Saturday 30 August: Symphony Hall - 10am - 4pm
If anyone can’t make those but has items of interest, please email Birmingham Music Archive at [email protected].