Campion Headteacher attends Vaisakhi celebrations at No. 10

Jassa Panesar, Headteacher of Campion School, had the honour of being invited by the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, to participate in the Vaisakhi celebrations at 10 Downing Street.

The event, which celebrates the founding of the Sikh community, the Khalsa, in 1699, was a significant occasion for both cultural recognition and community unity.

Hosted by PM Sir Keir Starmer, the Vaisakhi event provided an opportunity for Jassa Panesar to engage with prominent figures and celebrate the rich history and contributions of the Sikh community. Accompanying Mr. Panesar was Matt Western MP.

During the event, Mr. Panesar expressed his delight at being part of the celebrations and took the opportunity to leave a special gift for the Prime Minister – a Campion School badge from a pupil (Keryn Midwinter Year 9) , symbolizing the appreciation and heartfelt greetings from all the pupils and staff at the school.

“This event was not only an honour for me but also a proud moment for our school community, representing our values of diversity and inclusion,” said Jassa Panesar. “Vaisakhi is a time to reflect on the principles of equality, justice, and community service that the Khalsa embodies, and I’m grateful to share this with the Prime Minister and other esteemed guests.”

The Vaisakhi celebrations are an important reminder of the vibrant and diverse culture within the UK, and Campion School is proud to be a part of this ongoing dialogue and celebration.