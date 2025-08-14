Campion School celebrates excellent A-Level results in 2025

Campion School is delighted to announce another year of exceptional A-level results, with students achieving remarkable success across a wide range of subjects.

Students have demonstrated dedication, resilience, and academic excellence, setting a new standard of achievement for the school and inspiring the entire community. Our Post-16 continues to go from strength to strength.

This year, Campion students have surpassed expectations, securing places at leading universities, apprenticeships, and prestigious courses. The results reflect the hard work of students, dedicated teachers, and supportive families who have worked together to create an environment for success.

Headteacher, Jassa Panesar, expressed immense pride in the achievements of the students:

Our Fantastic Post-16 Block

‘This group of Year 13 pupils faced many challenges during their schooling due to the lockdowns and the disruption due to Covid 19. They have bounced back incredibly and the school is very proud of their achievements.’

Head of Post-16, Rob Strain, added:

We are incredibly proud to offer our heartfelt congratulations to all of our Year 13 students receiving their A Level and BTEC results today. Their determination, resilience, and commitment over the past two years have culminated in a wonderful set of results that reflect not only their academic achievement but also the personal growth and character they have shown throughout their time with us.

These results sit alongside a wealth of wider accomplishments — in leadership, creativity, service, and teamwork — which together equip our students with the confidence, skills, and values to take on the next chapter of their journeys.

We wish each and every one of our students the very best as they progress to university, apprenticeships, employment, or other exciting opportunities. We look forward to hearing of their successes in the years ahead and know they will continue to make us proud. Congratulations once again to the Class of 2025, and thank you to our dedicated staff and supportive families who have helped them achieve so much.