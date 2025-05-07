Car seized in Rugby after police spotted driver doing 'prolonged wheel spin' at roundabout

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 7th May 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 10:32 BST
Police spotted the driver of this car doing a ‘prolonged wheel spin off’ at a roundabout in Rugby yesterday morning (Tuesday).

Officers stopped the driver in Lawford Road and checks revealed he’d been issued with a Section 59 warning last month for his driving.

The car has now been seized and the driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention.

