Car seized in Rugby after police spotted driver doing 'prolonged wheel spin' at roundabout
Police spotted the driver of this car doing a ‘prolonged wheel spin off’ at a roundabout in Rugby yesterday morning (Tuesday).
Officers stopped the driver in Lawford Road and checks revealed he’d been issued with a Section 59 warning last month for his driving.
The car has now been seized and the driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention.