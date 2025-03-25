Care home celebrates International Day of Happiness

Staff and residents at Overslade House in Rugby marked International Day of Happiness by having a Hoe Down with the help of the Southam Stompers Line Dancing Group.

The United Nation’s International Day of Happiness is a global celebration to raise awareness of the importance of mental wellbeing. March 20 has been established as the annual International Day of Happiness and all 193 United Nations member states have adopted a resolution calling for increasing human happiness to be given greater priority.

The Southam Stompers certainly lifted everybody’s spirits and we were soon singing and tapping along to favourite tunes whilst learning some line dancing steps. Of course there could not be a saloon without a bar serving ice cold beers and shandy. Everybody laughed at their Wanted posters and asked if they could keep them as mementos of a happy day.

Residents took part in discussions about what makes them happy and shared ideas about what they do to cheer themselves up and their mantras to live by.

Southam Stompers at Overslade House Care Home

Violeta Baesu, General Manager at Overslade House Care Home said: “Our residents have had such a lovely time thinking about all the things that make them happy and coming up with their positive affirmations. Having the Line Dancers here has put everyone in such good spirits – having an International Day of Happiness is a fantastic idea!”

Resident Nathan commented: “It is wonderful to think a day like this exists, when you think about it however, there really isn’t anything more important than happiness and mental health is so important.”

