Care home celebrates team in style following Top Employers award

An all-inclusive luxury care home in Warwickshire has treated its dedicated team to a vibrant Jamaican-themed “Benefest,” transforming the bistro into a colourful celebration of culture, music, and food.

Part of the award-winning Berkley Care Group, recently named one of the UK’s Top Employers for the second year running, Leycester House is proud to provide not only exceptional care for its residents but also a supportive and rewarding environment for its team.

The bistro was decorated with Jamaican flags and bright displays, setting the scene for an afternoon of entertainment and delicious cuisine. Local business Nally’s Jamaican Jerk and Grill served up jerk chicken, pineapple chicken, and Ital vegan curry, accompanied by coleslaw, rice and beans, all of which proved a big hit with the team.

Entertainment came from The Mighty Jamma, who brought the sounds of the Caribbean with live steelpan music, followed by singer Aunty Ange, who had the team singing and dancing along to reggae and folk favourites. The finale saw a lively flag dance to “Feeling Hot Hot Hot,” with plenty of smiles all round.

A raffle added to the festivities, with prizes including a well-being day, escape room experience, and £50 dining voucher.

The event also gave The People Team from Berkley Care Group the opportunity to share the impressive range of team benefits available, including paid breaks, luxury working environments, enhanced family leave, qualifications and apprenticeships, NMC pin reimbursement, and mental health first aiders, among many others.

Rachel Devey, the events manager at Leycester House Care Home, said: “We wanted to create something cultural, vibrant, and fun for our amazing team to enjoy, and Benefest was the perfect way to do it.

“Our team go above and beyond every day for our residents, so it was fantastic to give something back and show them just how much they are appreciated.”