Care home in Studley determined to give community an extra special Christmas

This Christmas, residents at Haywood Lodge care home are making the festive season extra special for the older residents of Studley by donating Christmas hamper baskets to over 65s who were nominated by the public.

The initiative, launched at Haywood Lodge, received overwhelming support from both residents, their families and members of the community. The hampers, filled with seasonal treats and essentials, are given to those who might otherwise face a quiet or lonely Christmas.

Two of the first recipients, Jean Ashton and Jenny Scold, were especially moved by the gesture. Both are sisters of residents at Haywood Lodge, and regular visitors in the home.

Jean Ashton said, ‘I didn’t expect such a lovely gesture when I came to visit my sister, everyone here is just so friendly and kind.’

Alongside the hampers delivered to residents of Studley, Haywood Lodge also donated a hamper to the local foodbank, ensuring that those in need have access to food and essentials this Christmas.

Georgia Cooney, the Home Manager at Haywood Lodge, added, ‘We are incredibly proud of the generosity shown by our residents, friends, and neighbours.

‘This initiative is just one example of how small acts of kindness can have a big impact on the community, and we are so happy to have brought some joy to Jean, Jenny, and many others in Studley.’

The Haywood Lodge team extends its gratitude to everyone who helped make this project a success.

For more information, call 01527 911 005 or email [email protected].

Haywood Lodge is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes, which is now part of the HC-One family. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, the home provides person-centred care and a full and varied activities programme.