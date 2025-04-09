Care Home on the edge of Warwick and Leamington Spa named Top 20 Care Home in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at luxury care home, Oakley Grange located on the edge of Warwick and Leamington Spa, are marking a double celebration.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly, they have been officially recognised as a Top 20 Care Home in the West Midlands according to Carehome.co.uk, the Trustpilot of the care home industry. This is a significant accolade given there are 1,591 homes in the West Midlands.

Secondly, Cinnamon Care Collection, which owns and manages 23 luxury care homes including Oakley Grange, has been named a Top 20 Care Home Group by Carehome.co.uk, for the 8th consecutive year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carehome.co.uk’s Top 20 listings are based on the number of reviews, the average of each of the ratings and the size of the care home. All ratings are based on reviews by residents, their friends and relatives, who scored the care homes in terms of facilities, care/support, cleanliness, residents being treated with dignity, food and drink, staff, activities, management, safety and security, accommodation and value for money. Oakley Grange scored an impressive 10/10, less than 1% of care homes receive this score.

Staff and residents celebrate being recognised at top 20 care home in West Midlands

Rukmi Silva, Associate General Manager, Oakley Grange comments: “We couldn’t be prouder! We always aim to go above and beyond for our residents and take great pride in providing the highest quality care and a stunning, luxurious environment. To be recognised as one of the Top 20 care homes in the West Midlands is a major achievement, testament to the dedication, hard work and positive attitudes of our team here at Oakley Grange. Cinnamon Care Collection sets extremely high standards across its care homes – and we are so proud that Cinnamon Care Collection has been officially recognised yet again as a top care home group in the UK.

Amanda Hopkins, Reviews Manager, carehome.co.uk comments: “We now have over 360,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of UK care homes. It is a huge achievement to be featured in our Top 20 care home lists, based on feedback from the residents and their families who have experienced for themselves the quality of care and support given at the care home. We would like to congratulate Cinnamon Care Collection and Oakley Grange. Our awards, celebrate the excellent care given by care homes, and Cinnamon Care Collection has been recognised for giving first-rate care across its homes.”

“The top performing care homes and care home groups in our lists are making a profound difference to residents’ lives by putting compassion, respect and dignity at the centre of their care. Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards for the highest rated homes will help simplify the search.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on Warwick Gates, on the edge of Warwick and Leamington Spa, Oakley Grange is a luxury care home which provides residential, dementia and respite care. The care home has 66 spacious en-suite rooms and 5 deluxe care suites, as well as excellent facilities including a hair & beauty salon and stylish communal areas.