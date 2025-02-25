Care home resident helps knit 40 teddy bears to share joy with local community

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwickshire has embraced Random Act of Kindness Day with a heartfelt teddy bear initiative.

The events team at Leycester House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, alongside resident Pam and several other staff members worked together to knit and distribute handmade teddy bears to members of the community.

Pam, pictured in her blue cardigan, has a passion for knitting and eagerly took the opportunity to contribute to the heartwarming project. Once completed, each teddy was carefully placed in a voile bag with a tag reading: “Please take me home. Handmade with love from residents and staff at Leycester House.”

Monday morning, the events team went into the local community to hand out the handknitted teddies to members of the public and children. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their joy and appreciation.

Pam with one of her knitted teddy bears

One recipient shared, “This has made our day,” while another, Charis, a local mother, left a message on Facebook saying, “My four children absolutely loved this gesture.”

In total, 40 teddy bears were knitted and given away. Pam found immense joy in contributing her skills and sharing her love for knitting.

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Events Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:

“This has been such a rewarding experience for both our residents and staff. Seeing the smiles on people’s faces as they received their teddy bears was incredibly touching. Acts of kindness, no matter how small, can have a huge impact, and we are delighted to have been part of this initiative.

“Pam’s enthusiasm and dedication to knitting these teddies has been truly inspiring. It’s a wonderful way for her to share her passion and bring joy to others. We look forward to more opportunities to connect with the community and spread kindness.”