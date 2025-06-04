Care home worker takes on epic cycle challenge for charity

Staff and residents at Overslade House Care Home in Rugby, Warwickshire are getting ready to cheer because next week a brave member of their team will be taking on the gruelling 225 mile cycle challenge to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 31st May Overslade House held a Spring Fair to help raise money towards the foundation, with live entertainment, stalls and refreshments.

The Foundation supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities. Set up in 2000, this year marks the Foundation’s 25th year supporting individuals, community groups and small charities all across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 10th, Divisional Sales & Marketing Manager, Amy Melia, will dig out her cycle shoes and literally get on her bike to complete the four day cycling challenge. Amy is joining a team of Barchester staff to cycle a mammoth 225 miles through Dumfries, Cumbria and Lancashire to Cheshire, stopping at 17 care homes across Barchester’s North West & Midlands division to meet well-wishers, have a well-earned break and refuel before continuing on their way. The team will be cycling in order to raise funds for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which helps combat loneliness and isolation.

Amy Melia cycling to raise money for the Barchester Charitable Foundation

Amy comments: “This is my first time doing a cycle challenge and I’m really excited yet terrified to take part. I have been running on and off for years and I absolutely love it, but getting on two wheels is a completely different thing! It’s years since I’ve been on a bike so wish me luck! I’m hoping to raise lots of money for the Foundation. I know all the staff, residents and relatives at Overslade House Care Home plus my family and friends are behind me and their support plus the money I’m raising will help me go the distance!”

If you would like to support Amy, please visit Amy Melia is fundraising for Barchester's Charitable Foundation all donations will be gratefully received.