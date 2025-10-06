Care homes across the Midlands and Warwickshire raise hundreds for Macmillan with coffee, cake and community spirit

Care homes across the Midlands and Warwickshire have been showing their generosity and community spirit by raising over £1,200 in support of Macmillan Cancer Support through a series of coffee mornings.

Studley Rose, one of the homes in teh group, which is located in Studley, joined the fundraising effort, raising £128.50 so far through their coffee morning. Residents and staff baked their own apple pastries to sell on the day, and fundraising continues via a QR code to help boost the final total even further.

Watermead Rose, based in Leicester, hosted a drive-through coffee and cake stop, while in the afternoon, attendees enjoyed a cake sale and friendly bake-off, where residents helped to serve up the homemade bakes raising £350.

In Birmingham, Priestley Rose played its part in the fundraising efforts, with one of the home's team members, joined by family and friends, completing a 10K charity walk in support of Macmillan Cancer Support, raising £220. The home followed up with a coffee and cake sale, with residents, staff and visitors all helping the fundraising efforts.

Macc Care Macmillan Coffee Morning

Also in Birmingham, Abbey Rose in Erdington, and Meadow Rose near Longbridge, both hosted successful coffee mornings, with residents, families, staff and members of the local community all coming together for a morning of cake and fundraising. The Abbey Rose staff added to the fun by wearing green in support of the cause, while guests enjoyed hot drinks, sweet treats, live music and the sharing of wonderful stories. Abbey Rose raised £140 and Meadow Rose Raised £100.

Furthermore, Leighton Rose in Leighton Buzzard, also hosted some classic fundraising games such as “Guess the weight of the cake” and “Guess how many sweets are in the jar” with residents, families and staff all joining in. Plenty of fresh bakes were also enjoyed with the event raising £204. While over in Stafford, Dora Rose hosted a cosy coffee morning, with residents and loved ones enjoying homemade bakes, tea, coffee and warm conversation. The team raised £160 for the charity.

Bhav Amlani, Director of Macc Care which operates 16 care homes across the Midlands, said: “Our teams are passionate about supporting causes that matter and the Macmillan Coffee Morning is always a standout event in our annual calendar. It’s a chance to come together in support of those facing cancer, to raise vital funds and spread kindness within our communities. We’re incredibly proud of the efforts from everyone involved and grateful to all who donated.”

This reflects Macc Care’s ongoing commitment to supporting meaningful causes with residents, staff and families coming together to make a difference where it matters most.

To learn more about Macc Care Group, visit: macccare.com