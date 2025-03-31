Care homes residents and school pupils celebrate World Theatre Day
Staff and residents at Overslade House care home were entertained by the students from Harris Church of England School with, Poetry, Sonnet 18 from Shakespeare, “shall I compare thee to a summer’s day”, songs from the Beatles and also self-composed songs performed on piano.
Julie Bateman the Activities Co-ordinator at the home commented: “Our residents all love the theatre and are so knowledgeable about different plays and musicals. We all enjoyed sharing our favourite passages from plays and reminiscing about our trips to the theatre. We have also been lucky to watch live theatre shows in the home from The Barn Theatre and also A Christmas Carol live from the Old Vic on our large screen. We look forward to seeing Harris Church of England students in July who will perform songs from the Bugsy Malone musical”.
Violeta Baesu, General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day and our residents have all enjoyed listening to the students and swapping stories about their favourite trips to the theatre and the wonderful productions they have seen over the years in different theatres all over the world. Some of our residents acted in their younger days so it was lovely to hear all about the various parts they had played.”
