Care homes residents and school pupils celebrate World Theatre Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Overslade House Care Home in Rugby, Warwickshire celebrated World Theatre Day with students from Harris Church of England School in Rugby. Thespian residents were keen to get involved in World Theatre Day which took place on March 27. World Theatre Day celebrates the importance of the theatre in people’s lives and highlights the value of live performance.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and residents at Overslade House care home were entertained by the students from Harris Church of England School with, Poetry, Sonnet 18 from Shakespeare, “shall I compare thee to a summer’s day”, songs from the Beatles and also self-composed songs performed on piano.

Julie Bateman the Activities Co-ordinator at the home commented: “Our residents all love the theatre and are so knowledgeable about different plays and musicals. We all enjoyed sharing our favourite passages from plays and reminiscing about our trips to the theatre. We have also been lucky to watch live theatre shows in the home from The Barn Theatre and also A Christmas Carol live from the Old Vic on our large screen. We look forward to seeing Harris Church of England students in July who will perform songs from the Bugsy Malone musical”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violeta Baesu, General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day and our residents have all enjoyed listening to the students and swapping stories about their favourite trips to the theatre and the wonderful productions they have seen over the years in different theatres all over the world. Some of our residents acted in their younger days so it was lovely to hear all about the various parts they had played.”

Harris Church of England Students at Overslade House Care Home

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Overslade House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Overslade House Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.