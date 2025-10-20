Caremark Warwick waved magic wand on local resident’s garden

Warwick resident Gail Copping has had her wish granted to enjoy her garden again safely, thanks to a unique 20th anniversary celebration from one of the UK’s leading providers of home care, Caremark.

Gail, who receives regular home care support from the team at Caremark Warwick, was selected as one of just 20 recipients across the UK to have a personal wish granted through the company’s Care for a Wish initiative – a national campaign launched to celebrate Caremark’s 20th anniversary.

Gail’s garden had become unsafe due to damaged paving and rotten wood around her raised beds. The garden makeover arranged by Caremark, repaired the paving to improve access and replaced the wood around the raised beds so Gail can enjoy growing vegetables again. The bird baths were also cleaned to encourage wildlife back into the garden.

Commenting on having her wish come true, Gail said: “I was astounded and surprised. My garden is my happy place as it helps me physically and emotionally. Since my illness and a bad fall, I have lost a lot of independence and confidence so access to my garden helps me stay active. This must be what winning the lottery feels like! I am very thankful and grateful to Caremark.”

Pictured: (left) Gail Copping enjoying her garden, (top right) garden before makeover (bottom right) after makeover

David Glover, Joint CEO of Caremark, talked about the importance of the initiative: “It’s incredibly humbling to be able to grant these wishes for the people we care for. Every single entry we received was meaningful, and the ones we’ve been able to fulfil have been especially poignant. These wishes are all about the opportunity for our customers to have moments of joy and connection and create new memories that will be cherished.

“Making experiences happen for our wonderful customers like Gail is a complete privilege. It speaks to the very essence of who we are as a home care provider — committed to enhancing quality of life, not just meeting care needs.

“This campaign isn’t only a celebration of 20 years – it’s a reminder of why we do what we do. We’re here to support people’s wellbeing, dignity and joy as we all believe life is for living, not just existing.”