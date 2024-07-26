Caring youths give popular Warwickshire community centre bright revamp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters attached to the Prince's Trust Team programme, delivered in Warwickshire by college group WCG, spruced up Brunswick Hub in Leamington Spa

A Warwickshire community centre’s gardens and grounds have undergone a major makeover thanks to a group of selfless youths.

Thirteen youngsters aged 16 to 25 have spruced up Brunswick Hub’s external areas as part of the Leamington Prince’s Trust Team programme, delivered in Warwickshire by college group WCG.

It’s the second time Team 202 Leamington has helped out at the centre in Shrubland Street after carrying out a colourful renovation last summer.

Prince's Trust Team programme members with Tesco Warwick Community champ Melissa, fourth from right

Martin Smith, Prince’s Trust Team Leader at WCG, said the refurbished areas would be used not just by people who frequent the hub, but also by residents living in high-rise flats nearby.

“The first thing we did was give the front a complete overhaul,” he said. “We’ve done lots of weeding and replanting.

“We filled the planter with fresh herbs that people from the foodbank at the hub can use in their meals.

“In the secret garden behind the main building we’ve repainted all the fences and pots, redecorated the garden furniture which had all weathered and faded and given everything a good clean.

Prince's Trust Team programme members brighten up Brunswick Hub in Leamington Spa

“They’re a fantastic team. They’ve shown real maturity and teamwork. They just want to help people in their community and that’s really refreshing and heartwarming.”

Brunswick Hub offers a range of physical activities, services, support and advice to local people of all ages.

Members of Team 202 Leamington raised more than £200 through a sponsored walk and tombola to pay for materials and ensure the hub did not have to fund any of the upgrade.

The two-week community project formed just one element of the wider Team programme which aims to provide young people not in education, training or employment with practical and soft skills.

For all of the programme’s community benefits, Martin said the students themselves, all from central Warwickshire or Coventry, were arguably the biggest winners.

“What the Team programme offers is invaluable,” he said. “It really does develop teamwork and gives them a massive confidence boost.

“It enables them to get out into the community and speak to people from different walks of life. A lot of them spoke to the people who use Brunswick Hub and got an idea about the many challenges they face.

“It teaches them really important lessons away from the classroom and gives them real pride in what they have achieved in a short space of time.

“It gives their mental health a boost and gives them the confidence to find a job and to start a new course at school.

“A huge thanks to Brunswick Healthy Living Centre Hub for giving us the opportunity to do our community project there.”

The 12-week personal development course incorporates a number of tasks, such as CV writing, interview technique and careers advice, to help those enrolled gain skills, qualifications and the tools needed for their next steps in life.