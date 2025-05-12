Carnival Internet UK launches, promising better broadband that gives back

First broadband company to reward customer loyalty with a unique discount that grows over time

Carnival Internet UK, a new broadband provider, has launched in the UK, aiming to disrupt the telecoms industry with a focus on fairness, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology.

Promising ultra-reliable, full-fibre broadband without hidden fees, or mid-contract, annual price increases, Carnival Internet UK also pledges to reward customer loyalty in unique ways, contribute to environmental efforts, and do its bit to help tackle digital poverty across the country.

The service guarantees that all customers, new or existing, pay the same rate for the same package, with a choice of two different routers and speed options ranging from 100Mbps to 900Mbps speeds at the initial launch. This breaks from the long-standing telecoms practice known as “loyalty tax,” where long-term customers end up paying significantly more than new ones for exactly the same service.

Designed for busy families and professionals, Carnival Internet UK delivers consistent, high-speed connections using eero’s mesh Wi-Fi routers that incorporate TrueMesh, TrueRoam and TrueChannel. Carnival’s ‘Max’ plans, include eero’s fastest, most powerful router yet that supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard – the eero Max 7.

Customers will also benefit from eero Plus for advanced, inbuilt security features as standard, including content filtering, malware and ad blocking, and internet scheduling tools to ensure a safer and more controlled online experience, keeping families safer online.

The company offers the now-industry standard One Touch Switching process and provides a hassle-free setup to remove the common pain points often associated with switching providers.

“We believe the broadband industry has long neglected its responsibility to loyal customers and the planet,” said Olly Sedden, Director of Product, Commercial and Marketing at Dotlines UK, the company behind Carnival Internet UK. “Carnival Internet’s launch comes at a time when the industry is under scrutiny for rising prices and poor service. By combining sustainability, fairness, and high-performance technology, we hope to lead by example and reshape how broadband providers operate in the UK. Our goal is to build a happy customer community by delivering brilliant, highly automated, and effortless customer experiences - putting people and the planet first.”

Carnival Internet UK pledges to plant one tree or kelp plant for every month a customer stays with them, with a target of planting one million in its first five years. Partnering with Carma, a specialist in sustainable biodiversity and reforestation projects, the company will ensure every contribution is trackable through its online dashboard, ensuring full transparency and a clear stand against greenwashing.

In addition, 1% of all customer bills will be donated to UK charities working to combat digital poverty.

Olly continued: “We are dedicated to leading the way in sustainable and socially responsible business practices. Our commitment to rewarding customer loyalty, fighting digital poverty and investing in biodiversity projects reflects our belief that companies must do more than just provide great services; they must give back to the customers, communities and the planet they serve. At Carnival Internet UK, we’re determined to make a positive impact while delivering the best broadband experience possible.”