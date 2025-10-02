Castel Froma Neuro Care shortlisted twice in national healthcare awards

Midland specialist health charity Castel Froma Neuro Care has been shortlisted in two categories of a new set of national healthcare awards.

Castel Froma, based at Lillington House and Helen Ley House in Leamington Spa, is a finalist in the Best Multidisciplinary Team category of the inaugural Neurological and Complex Care Awards.

Elizabeth Jackson, the charity’s deputy chief executive, has also been shortlisted as a finalist in the Excellence in Occupational Therapy Category of the awards.

Castel Froma Neuro Care treats NHS patients with complex neurological illnesses like Multiple Sclerosis or Parkinson's disease, or those who have suffered trauma in an accident.

Marie Bawden, chief executive at Castel Froma, said: “We are thrilled and excited that Elizabeth and our multidisciplinary team have reached the finals of the Neurological and Complex Care Awards.

“Elizabeth is a skilled occupational therapist whose specialisms include forensic psychiatry, psychiatry and neuropsychiatry. She drives the development and evaluation of our services for the benefit of patients, using evidence-based practices to provide meaningful experiences that optimises their quality of life.

“The multidisciplinary team has constantly led the field in their effective partnerships and communication, successfully integrating care plans and achieving improved patient outcomes with strong leadership and team cohesion.

“Both Elizabeth and the team faced lengthy interviews before being shortlisted, and whatever the outcome we are proud of them for making the finals.”

The inaugural Neurological and Complex Care Awards have been launched by Care Talk magazine to recognise and celebrate excellence in the sector, with the finals set to be held in central London later this month.

Lisa Carr, editor of Care Talk, said: “Congratulations to all finalists in these inaugural awards, all of whom have made fantastic contributions towards providing high-quality, person centered care in this specialist field.

“Our unique event will honour their dedication and compassion for developing outstanding excellence and best practices for individuals living with neurological conditions and complex care needs, and for those on the neuro-rehabilitation pathway.”