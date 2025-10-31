Castel Froma Neuro Care wins two national healthcare awards

(From left) Steve Walls, compere; Nicole Fyfe, Kylie Gates, Marie Bawden, Elizabeth Jackson and Damon Hoad, all from Castel Froma; and Dr Shani Dhanda, celebrity guest.

A specialist health charity from Leamington Spa has picked up two trophies in a new set of national healthcare awards.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castel Froma Neuro Care, based at Lillington House on Lillington Road and Helen Ley House on Bericote Road, won The Best Multidisciplinary Team category in the inaugural Neurological and Complex Care Awards.

And Elizabeth Jackson, the charity’s deputy chief executive, won The Excellence in Occupational Therapy award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the awards ceremony in London on 28 October, judges described Castel Froma as “worthy winners” of The Best Multidisciplinary Team award, which saw them beat competition from nine other finalists.

The judges said: “If one ever wondered what a professional multidisciplinary team in complex neuro care all about is, look no further than Castel Froma Neuro Care.

“Their enthusiasm, deep expertise and seamless collaboration across a multitude of disciplines demonstrate clinical rigour and thoughtful practice, delivering outstanding outcomes for patients.”

The judges went on to describe Castel Froma’s Elizabeth Jackson as “a shining example of innovation, compassion and professional excellence”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “The Excellence in Occupational Therapy Award goes to an exceptional and dedicated clinician.

“Their person-centred approach empowers individuals to regain independence and improve quality of life, creating a lasting impact in neurological and complex care.”

Castel Froma Neuro Care treats NHS patients with complex neurological illnesses like Multiple Sclerosis or Parkinson's disease, or those who have suffered trauma in an accident.

Marie Bawden, chief executive at Castel Froma, said: “We are so proud of Elizabeth and the wider multidisciplinary team for winning their awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elizabeth is a skilled occupational therapist who drives the development of our services to enhance the quality of life for our patients.

“Our multidisciplinary team leads the field in showing strong leadership and cohesion that successfully integrates care plans to improved patient outcomes.

“Both Elizabeth and the multidisciplinary team fully deserve this recognition.”

The inaugural Neurological and Complex Care Awards were launched by Care Talk magazine to recognise and celebrate excellence in the sector.

The awards evening was compered by Steve Walls, and featured the celebrity guest Dr Shani Dhanda, a global authority on inclusion and accessibility.