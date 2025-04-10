"Catastrophic injury changed my life": Stretton-on-Dunsmore student paralysed in freak accident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A freak rugby accident has left a Stretton-on-Dunsmore student paralysed.

Spencer Wadsworth, 20, was playing in a match for Keele University when his life changed forever.

He had started a degree in biomedical science in October 2023.

One moment he was playing sport with his friends, the next he couldn’t feel his arm.

Spencer had suffered a rare injury to the brachial plexus; a group of nerves that sends signals from the spinal cord to the shoulder, arm and hand.

But Spencer is a fighter who refuses to give up.

He is now raising funds for the charities that helped him get his life back on track after struggling with depression, panic attacks, mood swings and night terrors.

Spencer’s parents contacted the RFU Injured Players Foundation (IPF), England Rugby's official charity, who visited the student at his home.

This month he will run both the London Landmark Half Marathon and the London Marathon to raise money for the IPF.

Spencer said: “I spent a lot of time in hospital across Lancaster and London seeing specialists and having surgery and rehab; unfortunately there was nothing that could be done.

“The IPF were keen to help since then they have provided both me and my family with emotional and financial support wherever needed. The IPF basically saved my life after this catastrophic injury.

"They have taken me on life-changing trips like skiing, box tickets to Twickenham and other such sporting events and club dinners.”

He added: “Although an extremely small amount of people ever have an injury like myself, it’s amazing to know that there’s something in place to support people from all levels of rugby.

“That’s why I’m running both the London Marathon and the half marathon in honour of them, to raise money for a charity that is so close to home and I will never really be able to pay back for the help they’ve given me.”

Spencer is now back at university pursuing an England coaching qualification.

Find out more and donate here https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/spencer-wadsworth