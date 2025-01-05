Caught red-handed: Thieves tried to steal from shops and supermarkets in Warwickshire

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jan 2025, 11:28 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 11:28 GMT
Shop and retail thieves have been caught red-handed by plain clothes police officers in Warwickshire.

The Investigation Standards and Outcomes Team picked up the tail of a car of shoplifters who tried to take £300 worth of goods from businesses and a couple who thought they could raid a supermarket.

They also caught thieves with a haul of stolen meat outside a shopping precinct in Leamington.

