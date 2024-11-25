Celebrate Christmas with The Myton Hospices

The Myton Hospices can’t wait to celebrate the festive season with their amazing supporters and they have a fantastic line up of feel-good events for everyone to enjoy, from families to colleagues.

By taking part, you will help Myton continue to care for patients and their families living with life-limiting illnesses across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Myton’s Santa Sleigh – Sunday 1st December – Sunday 22nd December, various locations

Santa and his elves will be dashing through Coventry and Warwickshire, through local streets and stopping off at popular shopping destinations to meet you and your family. For more information visit www.mytonhospice.org/sleigh

Coventry Myton Hospice Christmas Fayre – Saturday 7th December, 10:30am–1pm

Support your local hospice whilst exploring stalls brimming with gifts, try your luck on their raffle and tombolas, and enjoy festive games and refreshments. Entertainment will include talented singers and dancers, and even Santa himself will make an appearance before he gets ready for the big day. Find out more about the Christmas Fayre online at www.mytonhospice.org/Fayre

The Myton Hospices’ Santa Dash – Sunday 8th December, 9am, Victoria Park, Leamington

This is the last call if you want to take part in this year’s Santa Dash! This festive 5K is the perfect opportunity for some family fun whilst supporting a much-loved local charity! Everyone who takes part will receive a medal awarded by Santa Claus himself! Myton also have a Mini Dash for children under 8. Join them at the finish line for face painting, refreshments and entertainment. Whether you are a seasoned runner, an enthusiastic jogger or just fancy a stroll in the park, this event is fun for all ages and everyone is welcome! Sign up today at www.mytonhospice.org/Santa

Myton is also re-launching its Festive Fun Days – an opportunity to bring Christmas to your workplace or community group, whilst helping them care for more people. Festive fun can take many shapes, such as dressing as Santa, selling festive treats, wearing your best Christmas jumper, organising a quiz, singing Karaoke and much more. Myton even have a Christmas Tote card to help you raise vital funds. To find out more, contact [email protected]

Celebrate the Christmas season by supporting your local hospice. The Myton Hospices recently launched their Urgent Appeal to raise £240,000 to fund the recruitment, training and salary of five registered nurses for a year to ensure more people can access a Hospice Bed. Your help this Christmas will ensure Myton can be there for their patients and their families when they need it most, now and in the future.