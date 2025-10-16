Celebrating 102 wonderful years of Phyliss Buswell at Victoria Mews Care Home

HC-One’s Victoria Mews Care Home in Coventry, West Midlands, is delighted to be celebrating a truly special milestone, the 102nd birthday of a much-loved resident, Phyliss Buswell, on the 28th October.

Born on Windmill Road in Coventry in 1923 to Arthur and Eve, Phyliss grew up surrounded by her three brothers and three sisters. She has lived a rich and fulfilling life, from working in local factories during the Second World War, including Roots and Dalton and Bartons, to joining Standard Triumph in 1970.

A gifted singer, Phyliss was once even offered the chance to travel to America to perform! She still enjoys singing today, and her favourite song is “Alfie.”

Phyliss met her beloved husband Albert at school when they were just 13 years old. The couple went on to marry and raise three sons together, and she is now a proud grandmother to ten grandchildren.

Resident Phyliss Buswell from HC-One’s Victoria Mews Care Home on her birthday last year

Phyliss says her secret to a long and happy life is getting out and about most weeks with her son, David, staying active and spending time with loved ones keeps her young at heart!

This wonderful centenarian will be celebrating her milestone surrounded by family, friends, and the caring team at Victoria Mews Care Home.

The team at Victoria Mews would love to make Phyliss’s big day even more special by filling the home with 102 birthday cards and well wishes from the community, one for each year of her life.

If you’d like to send Phyliss a card to help her celebrate, please post it to: Phyliss Buswell, Victoria Mews Care Home, 487–493 Binley Road, Coventry, West Midlands, CV3 2DP.

Please join us in wishing Phyliss a very happy 102nd birthday, a century of memories, music, and love!

For more information about Victoria Mews, visit: Victoria Mews - Care home in Coventry, West Midlands | HC One

Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria Mews Care Home, Michael David, said: “It’s an absolute honour to celebrate Phyliss’s 102nd birthday with her. She is such a kind, joyful lady who brightens every day here at Victoria Mews with her smile and her singing. Reaching 102 is such an incredible achievement, and we’re all so proud to be part of her celebration.”