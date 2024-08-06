Celebration of running and camaraderie at fun festival near Rugby
The Draycote Water Running Festival, organised by RunThrough, offers participants a chance to enjoy a scenic race on September 14.
Runners of all abilities are invited to take part in a 5k, 10k, or half marathon.
Each kilometre will be accurately marked out, ensuring runners can easily track their progress.
With plenty of volunteers and marshals along the course, participants will receive the support and encouragement they need to reach the finish line.
Included in the entry fee is a themed medal, water, and post-race goodies, ensuring that every runner leaves with a tangible reminder of their accomplishment.
Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, said: “Draycote Water offers a stunning backdrop for a run, and we’re looking forward to welcoming runners of all levels to this event.
"Our goal is to provide a memorable experience for everyone, whether they’re seasoned athletes or new to running.”
The run starts from 10am. Visit https://www.runthrough.co.uk/event/draycote-water-running-festival-september-2024/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.