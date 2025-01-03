Celebration spreads joy and cheer to young carers in Rugby
Nearly 60 young carers enjoyed tasty seasonal celebrations in Rugby.
The Bradby Club Young Carers’ Christmas Dinner recently took place at the East Union Club.
Rugby Mayor Simon Ward was special guest at the dinner, prepared by club supporter Charles Williams and his many helpers and funded for a second year by Masonic charities.
The club received kind donations towards the meal from Tesco, Martin’s Fruit & Veg and Opheem Restaurant in Birmingham.
Soroptomists, Caring Together Warwickshire and Thurlaston Residents’ Group also handed out gifts to the carers.
