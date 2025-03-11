CEWE announces prestigious Which? Best Buy accolade for its leading product

Europe’s leading photo printing company, CEWE, has been named as a Best Buy for photo books by consumer champion Which?

After a rigorous testing process undertaken by professional photographers from the Which? design and picture team, CEWE’s hero product, the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, has officially been named as a Which? Best Buy product for the photo book category this year.

The panel examined photo books from 10 providers, including CEWE, and reviewed each product on price, picture quality, book quality, and website ease of use. As a result, the CEWE PHOTOBOOK was granted the prestigious accolade of Best Buy, assuring shoppers of the quality of the CEWE PHOTOBOOK.

In addition to photo books, CEWE offers a wide range of photo printing products, ranging from instant prints to wall art and beyond, both online from its website and in stores via partners such as Boots, London Camera Exchange, and more.

Petra Felgen, Managing Director at CEWE UK, said: “We are incredibly proud that the CEWE PHOTOBOOK has been recognised by Which? as a Best Buy product.

“The achievement is a testament to our talented team who are dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and helping people to relive their favourite memories through outstanding quality printed photos.”

Experts from Which? added: “Our experts thought the photos in the CEWE PHOTOBOOK were bright and vibrant”.

“If you want to get creative with a website that has plenty of options for customising text, layout and effects, we think you can't go wrong with a CEWE PHOTOBOOK.”