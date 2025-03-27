CGL secures contract to deliver expanded substance use services in Coventry

Change Grow Live (CGL) has been successful in a bid to remain the leading drug and alcohol provider contracted by Coventry City Council. The Coventry based service will introduce a range of comprehensive service enhancements aimed at improving accessibility, efficiency, and outcomes for individuals and families affected by substance use.

Beginning on 01 April 2025, CGL will bring together support for substance use, mental health and broader health inequalities. The new contract will also include extended opening hours, and comprehensive triage assessments, to reduce waiting times, improve continuity of care and enhance access to support.

Alcohol Detox Programme

The service will deliver an enhanced community alcohol detox programme, providing a higher level of supervision and care for individuals in a community setting. To improve accessibility, a mobile welfare van is being introduced, to enable the delivery of essential health and harm reduction services to hard-to-reach areas of Coventry.

Recovery Hub

A brand-new Recovery Hub will be opened. This will be a free and open space that holds fitness equipment, accessible technology and much more. The hub will continue the joint working and collaboration with partner agencies; Intuitive Thinking Skills and Work4All. The focus will be on ensuring a coordinated, individual and holistic approach.

Family Support

The service has also taken the opportunity to expand its family support offering and will be working with ADFAM, a leading organisation specialising in family-focused support. This will build on the current group support available, by providing one-to-one assistance to better support long-term recovery and their families.

Kevin Ruddock, Service Manager at Change Grow Live, Coventry, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have successfully retained the contract to continue delivering support to our community, following eight years of dedicated service. Our priority remains to provide the highest quality service, ensuring that those who need our support can access it in a way that best meets their needs.”

Allison Duggal, Director Public Health and Wellbeing, added: “We are pleased that following a recent competitive tender process, Coventry City Council has awarded the new Adult Drug and Alcohol Recovery and Treatment Service contract to Change Grow Live (CGL). CGL has demonstrated a strong track record in effectively supporting individuals, families, and communities dealing with substance misuse issues.”

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport, said “This highlights our commitment to enhancing the health and wellbeing of Coventry residents. By partnering with CGL, we aim to provide comprehensive, evidence-based interventions that promote recovery and resilience, contributing to a healthier and safer Coventry for all. The service offers a vital safety net for vulnerable people in the city as well as their family and friends - and sadly, this can affect people at any age in their life.”

As a leading UK charity, Change Grow Live has garnered a strong national reputation for delivering high-quality services across a diverse range of public health needs. With over 50 years of experience, the organisation supports thousands of individuals annually, promoting recovery, resilience, and hope.