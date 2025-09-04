Charge for free this World EV Day at Warwick Castle and Charlecote Park

This World EV Day drivers will be able to charge their EVs for free at a range of destinations across Warwickshire, including Warwick Castle and Charlecote Park in the county.

The free charging comes as RAW Charging celebrates World EV Day (Tuesday, September 9) with free charging at destinations across its UK network.

Amongst the locations offering free charging is Charlecote Park near Wellesbourne, where visitors can also take the opportunity to step into legend and explore where William Shakespeare was supposedly caught poaching deer.

In addition, free charging is available at Warwick Castle, where families have the chance to witness the world's largest trebuchet in action or watch the UK’s largest bird of prey display with over 60 birds.

The full list of destinations is available here, and includes over 180 Greene King sites, five Merlin Entertainments locations, 30 National Trust spots and seven McArthurGlen outlets.

Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, the leading destination EV charge point provider for hospitality, leisure and retail destinations across the UK and Europe, said: “The growing network of EV chargers across the UK means that drivers no longer have to worry about range anxiety or whether they’ll be able to get home.

“With so many more options available for charging, you can now enjoy your journey and make the most of every stop. Whether you're exploring family-friendly attractions, enjoying scenic hikes, or shopping till you drop, there are now countless exciting activities to do while your EV charges, making your trip even more enjoyable.

“And, this World EV Day you can even charge for free.”

To continue celebrations on World EV Day, RAW Charging have compiled a list of the most wonderful things people can do whilst powering up in the Midlands.

Making the new list are family favourite adventure locations, including Alton Towers, located in Stoke on Trent, where families can ride 1 of only 10 wooden roller coasters in the UK, Wikerman, or experience the biggest vertical drop in the UK on Oblivion with a drop of 180 feet.

History buffs can step back in time at Attingham Park located in Shropshire, and see the World War II remains, including concrete pads as well as bunkers and buildings from RAF Atcham, a WW2 fighter station.

For families with a sweeter tooth, they can create their perfect selection of treats at West Midlands Designer Outlet’s giant pick ‘n’ mix at the Haribo store, or sample some award-winning soufflé pancakes at the brand-new Fluffy Fluffy at East Midlands Designer Outlet in Derbyshire.

And for those with a flair for the arts, guests can design their very own ceramics accompanied by famous afternoon teas that have taken the internet by storm at Pretty Pots, located in the West Midlands Designer Outlet.

The list has been compiled by RAW Charging, the leading destination EV charge point provider for hospitality, leisure and retail destinations across the UK and Europe, in the run up to World EV Day to celebrate destinations now offering EV charging to visitors.

MIDLANDS LIST:

Visit the ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ of the Cotswolds and view the variety and unusual nature of the items on display, reflecting its former owner's passion for collecting. Items on display range from mechanical doorbells to suits of armour and costume, Snowshill(Broadway) Step into legend and explore where Willam Shakespeare was supposedly caught poaching deer. Marvel at the deer in the beautiful follow deer park and see many species of insects and bugs, Charlecote Park (Warwick) Step back in time and see the World War II remains, including concrete pads, bunkers and buildings, from RAF Atcham, a WW2 fighter station. Go and view a 700-year-old tree, Attingham Park (Shropshire) Go on a miniature world tour through various themed gardens with distinct areas representing China, Egypt and Italy. Visit the oldest golden larch (tree) in Britain. Visit the oldest stumpery in the country - an unusual display of upside-down oak tree roots, Biddulph Grange Garden (Staffordshire) Sample some award-winning soufflé pancakes and find out what crispy croffles are at the brand-new Fluffy Fluffy - bringing its unique Japanese-inspired treats to the centre, East Midlands designer outlet(Alfreton) Ride 1 of only 10 wooden roller coasters in the UK, Wikerman Experience the biggest vertical drop in the UK on Oblivion with a drop of 180 feet, Alton Towers Witness the world's largest trebuchet, Warwick Castle (Warwick) Visit an ‘un-stately’ home - Calke is famous for its rooms that were deliberately left in a state of decline, showcasing how country houses fell into disrepair. Go and see the “Old man of Calke” - This ancient veteran tree is estimated to be around 1,200 years old and is a popular landmark on the estate, Calke Abbey (Derbyshire) Go and visit the home of the longest double avenue of lime trees in Europe, stretching over three miles and containing 1,296 trees, Clumber Park (Nottinghamshire) Design your very own ceramics accompanied by famous afternoon teas that have taken the internet my storm at Pretty Pots located or enjoy a giant pick ‘n’ mix at the Haribo store in West Midlands Designer Outlet

Jason added: “As more and more of the UK own EVs it’s becoming increasingly important for destinations to provide charging stations to avoid anyone missing out on all the fun the UK has to offer - whoever they are.”

For more information please visit https://rawcharging.com/world-ev-day.