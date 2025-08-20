Charity bike ride in Warwickshire given retro twist to accelerate fund raising effort

Ian Court, General Secretary of Coventry Road Club and founder of the Starley Sportive, with his 1980’s Colnago retro bike.

Organisers of a popular charity bike ride in Coventry and Warwickshire will step back in time to raise funds for the future of good causes in the area.

The Starley Sportive, which usually attracts around 300 riders and is now in its 12th year, will raise funds for long-time partners Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice Coventry and University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire. The event will also support Nuneaton BMX Club, a first-time beneficiary of the ride, which will take place on Sunday, September 21.

And, in another event first, riders will be encouraged to dress in retro attire matching their bike’s year of manufacture in homage to cycling’s great heritage and the part Coventry inventors James Starley and his nephew John Kemp Starley played in the development of bicycles.

James was one of the world’s most innovative and successful builders of bicycles and tricycles. His inventions included the differential gear, the perfection of the bicycle chain drive and the world-famous penny-farthing.

John, who moved from London to Coventry to work for his uncle building Ariel cycles, is widely considered the inventor of the modern safety bicycle and made history when he produced the Rover Safety Bicycle. The Rover was a rear-wheel-drive, chain-driven cycle with two similar-sized wheels, making it more stable than the previous high wheeler designs.

A retro category has been launched for this year’s Starley Sportive, which has raised more than £70,000 for charity since its inception, and is open to riders across all the three routes staged on the day.

Each of the routes will start and finish at George House in Canley, headquarters of the Deeley Group, which organises the event alongside Coventry Road Club.

Ian Court, General Secretary of Coventry Road Club, said: “The Starley Sportive takes its name from a Coventry family that was instrumental in the early evolution of bicycle design and cycling more widely.

“What better way to honour these pioneers – and the period in which their inventions were made - than to open up a retro category and invite our participants to don appropriate period attire for the bikes they are riding.

“It’s a bit of a break from the norm, but promises to be a really nice, eye-catching way to recognise the Starley family, to whom the cycling family owes so much.”

Edward Hudson, Business Development Manager at Deeley Group, added: “The Starley Sportive has grown into one of the region’s most popular charity bike rides, but we’re not one to rest on our laurels.

“If there’s an opportunity to try something a bit different, we’ll take it. And what better way to branch out than by paying homage to the cycling pioneers who our event takes its name from.

“We can’t want to see some of the colourful kit worn by riders in the retro category. These will offer a quirky departure from the modern lycra and designs, which weren’t really around in until very recent times!

“We hope for another great turnout at the event, which promotes health, fitness and community spirit, all while raising funds for great local causes.”

Fully signed and GPS routes, automatic chip timing and mechanical recovery service will be available to all riders taking part. Food and water stations will be set up on the two longest routes and tea, coffee and cake will be available to all participants after the ride.