Charity calls for support ahead of flagship events in Coventry

A national organisation increasing opportunities for disabled people to get involved in sports is seeking a Chair, new trustees and business supporters as it prepares for two showpiece events in Coventry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activity Alliance, based in Leicestershire and operating across the UK, is the leading voice for disabled people in sports and activities.

Their vision is a future where all disabled people feel they belong in sports and activities. Their mission is to improve opportunities to be active, empowering disabled people to get involved in sport and activities in the way they choose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes the British Junior Para Swimming Championships, organised in partnership with Swim England, which will be held in Coventry on June 7 and 8, and the National Junior Para Athletics Championships which will welcome 200 young disabled athletes to Coventry from July 5 to 6.

National Junior Para Athletics Championships

The organisation’s financial operations have been supported for the last two years by audit partner HB&O, an independent accountancy firm with offices in Coventry, Leamington and Birmingham.

Activity Alliance’s funding includes an £8 million investment over five years from Sport England, additional programme funding, and sponsorship from businesses and donations.

It has launched a search for a new Chair of its Board of Trustees and three new trustees to lead the organisation into its next chapter, with applications closing on Monday, May 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also looking at new funding streams and income generation, including working closer to small to medium sized businesses, to support its activity.

National Junior Para Athletics Championships

Atul Thaker, Finance Manager at Activity Alliance, said the ever-changing situation around funding presents challenges, but also opportunities for growth – one of the focus areas for the new chair and trustees.

He said: “The funding landscape continues to change and it’s crucial we continue to explore additional avenues outside of grant funding. This will ensure that the organisation can continue to address the major barriers that disabled children and adults face when trying to be active or work in sports and activities.

“Prospective trustees will have the opportunity to support this important mission and help steer Activity Alliance through its next chapter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A key part of that approach will be support from businesses, from large national corporates to SMEs based across the UK. Not only in relation to financial support, but also providing volunteering and local engagement opportunities.

“We lean on the audit advice of HB&O for expert insights on our financial management. Not only does this ensure we are audit-ready, but it also helps to identify opportunities where we can make savings to reinvest back into delivery.

“We are building a resilient organisation with different funding streams that allows us to focus on breaking down barriers and bringing forward new opportunities.”

HB&O’s audit team are charity specialists and not-for-profit clients make up a significant proportion of the work the firm undertakes each year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Ashfield, Managing Director at HB&O, said: “We’re proud to provide Activity Alliance with expert financial advice and strategic insight to support the strengthening of its operations and financial sustainability.

“It’s crucial that not-for-profit organisations maximise opportunities to improve efficiencies, governance and financial controls. We support Activity Alliance through our audit services, but also with our expertise around subjects such as VAT.

“As an independent firm, we seek to work with organisations that align with our values as a business and Activity Alliance embodies these.”

To find out more about Activity Alliance, visit www.activityalliance.org.uk. For information regarding audit services for charities and not-for-profit organisations at HB&O, visit www.hboltd.co.uk/audit-2/