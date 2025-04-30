Charity clay shoot set to break fundraising record for RABI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire-based land, development and property agency Newton LDP is preparing to host its fourth annual charity clay shoot, with this year’s event already on track to raise more vital funds than ever before.

Taking place on Thursday 8th May at the Shuckburgh Estate, on the Warwickshire-Northamptonshire border, the popular event is taking place with 180 shooters confirmed, with more than 220 attendees and 40 volunteers also confirmed. So far, the shoot has already raised over £80,000 over the past three years, with all proceeds going to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

Since its inception in 2022, the clay shoot has grown exponentially. In 2024 alone, the event raised £34,000, taking the total amount raised for RABI to date sitting at more than £84,000.

Richard Foxon, managing director at Newton LDP, said: “The clay shoot is circled in our calendars from the beginning of the year and is truly a highlight that our team and attendees look forward to. We’re delighted to see so many people getting involved once again, with the support from across the land, property and farming communities being truly phenomenal. We hope to raise even more this year for such a deserving cause.”

Last year’s event welcomed hundreds of guests for a day of clay shooting, lunch, a live auction and raffle. Sir James Shuckburgh, who generously hosts the event on his family’s estate, was also part of the winning team ‘Leg Down’ and lifted the Newton Cup, named after the Warwickshire-based agency.

Funds raised will help RABI continue its vital work providing financial, practical and emotional support to farmers across England and Wales. A keynote speech on the day from James Chapman MBE, farm safety campaigner, is also set to help shine a light on the challenges facing rural communities today and give an insight into the support that RABI provided after sustaining a life changing injury whilst working on the farm.

Emily Millington, national fundraising manager at RABI, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support shown through Newton LDP’s clay shoot. Events like this enable RABI to make a positive difference to the farming communities we support, 365 days a year.”

The 2025 charity shoot is supported by a number of generous sponsors, including Lodders, Sytner Jaguar Landrover Coventry, Honesberie, Ainscough Strategic Land, Manor Oak Homes, BTE Plant Sales, Graf, Brookbanks, Richard George Tailoring, Stockton House, Wates Developments, Hallam Land and Naunton Downs.

Attendees can look forward to a challenging and professionally run shoot by Honesberie Shooting. Sytner Land Rover Coventry will also be on hand with a fleet of Land Rovers and Defenders to help teams navigate the estate.

To learn more about Newton LDP, visit www.newtonldp.com